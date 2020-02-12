The original version of 20-year-old Brooklyn drill rapper Pop Smoke‘s debut album Meet The Woo 2 hasn’t even cooled from the oven yet and he’s already released a deluxe edition with three new songs and extra features. The new version features a remix of “Dior” with Atlanta trap rapper Gunna, “Wolves” featuring Toronto producer-rapper Nav, and “Like Me” with multifaceted crooner PnB Rock.

Pop Smoke has become Brooklyn’s man of the hour after his 2019 single “Welcome To The Party” took over playlists and the New York City airwaves to become a breakout local hit. The single prompted remixes from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Rico Nasty, while Pop Smoke himself was an instant add to Rolling Loud New York’s 2019 lineup. Unfortunately, the NYPD had him removed from the venue due to his alleged gang affiliations, but that hasn’t stopped him from gaining momentum every day since.

Travis Scott scooped Pop Smoke for “Gatti” from his Jackboys EP introducing his Cactus Jack label’s roster, while Pop Smoke was added to the Netherlands’ Woo Hah Fest along with Roddy Ricch and Young Thug. Even a recent arrest for transporting a stolen vehicle only served to increase his allure and put his name in more headlines. Now that Meet The Woo 2 has released, he’s got 13 — sorry, make that 16 — new opportunities to take over the rap game this summer.

