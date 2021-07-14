In just a few days, the late Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, titled Faith, will be released. It’s an effort that his management spent months teasing after the success of his first posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, became one of the most popular albums of 2020. Just before Faith arrives, the tracklist for the project gets unveiled by the late rapper’s team.

Faith will have 21 songs, two longer than the standard edition of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. While potential guest features for the album have yet to be revealed, some rumored names include Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Kodak Black, and Lil Tjay. Cardi may have accidentally revealed that a possible collaboration between her and Pop exists after she posted a screen-recording of her phone that showed she was listening to a song called “CB POP.”

You can check out the tracklist for Faith below.

1. “Coupe”

2. “Beat The Speaker”

3. “More Time”

4. “Genius”

5. “Demeanor”

6. “30”

7. “Merci Beaucoup”

8. “Top Shotta”

9. “Woo Baby”

10. “Bout A Million”

11. “Good News”

12. “8-Ball”

13. “Tell The Vision”

14. “Back Door”

15. “Manslaughter”

16. “What’s Crackin”

17. “Mr. Jones”

18. “Spoiled”

19. “Brush Em”

20. “Try It”

21. “Outro”

Faith is out 7/16 via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic. Pre-order it here.

