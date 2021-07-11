Pop Smoke’s Upcoming Posthumous Album Receives A New Title

It’s been almost a year since the release of Pop Smoke’s first posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, and there’s more en route. The late rapper’s management recently revealed that a second such release is arriving on July 16, news that was broken in a new trailer that captured Pop Smoke sharing some motivational words with listeners. “Never let anybody get in between you and your creations,” he says in the video. “Why you just trying to be cool? You gotta make history.” With just a few days left until its arrival, Pop Smoke’s manager, Steven Victor, provided a new update.

On Twitter, Victor revealed that the late rapper’s second posthumous album is called Faith. This is not what some fans presumed it would be titled. Thanks to the pre-save page on Apple Music for the project, many believed the album would be titled Pop Smoke, as that was the name that appeared in the album title location.

The news comes after Smoke’s team shared the outro from the upcoming album. It clocks in at a brief 31 seconds and features some inspirational words from the late rapper himself. While Faith won’t be here for another five days, fans in New York and Los Angeles can preview the album’s songs thanks to QR codes on posters promoting the upcoming release.

Pop Smoke is out 7/16 via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic. Pre-order it here.