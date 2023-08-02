Post Malone‘s new album, Austin, features him showcasing a different side of himself. Though much of his projects have been pop- and hip-hop-inspired, Austin is largely comprised of Post delivering vocals over acoustic instrumentals. He also opens up about mental health, addiction, and the consequences of fame on this particular record.

In conjunction with Austin, Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, the artist made an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. During the interview, Malone opened up about his experiences with childhood bullying while living in upstate New York.

“I’ve always been kind of an introverted kid,” said Malone. “I loved to express, I love making music forever, I love playing games. Weird, a little weirdo.”

He continued, explaining that even after moving to Grapevine, Texas, where he spent much of his youth and teenage years, the bullying didn’t slow down.

“I moved when I was nine, and then I used to get bullied a whole bunch in school,” he said. “I guess for dressing the way I did. We wore skinny jeans and all that stuff, and that was just kind of like a new deal. I don’t know. And people would throw gum in my hair…Kids are mean.”

Thankfully, it looks like being a good guy paid off for Malone.

You can watch the interview above.

Austin is out now via Republic. Find more information here.