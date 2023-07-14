We are just two weeks away from Post Malone‘s upcoming fifth album, Austin. Ahead of the album, he has dropped “Overdrive,” his reflective new song.

On “Overdrive,” Malone looks back throughout his career and imagines how he would make things easier for himself and his family.

“I spend my nights on overdrive / I live my life so uninspired / There ain’t no angels in this world / So I live my life on overdrive,” he sings, over a sobering percussive instrumental.

Austin is shaping up to be Malone’s most personal record yet, as his songs have offered introspective looks into his life. The lead single, “Chemical,” features him detailing his struggles with mental illness. “Mourning” delivers poignant and heartbreaking accounts of alcoholism. It is worth noting that none of the songs on the album’s revealed tracklist contain any features.

The past year has been a big one for Malone, as he welcomed a baby girl, performed on tour after sustaining injuries, and even opened an all-pink Raising Cane’s store in Utah. This past Earth Day, he interviewed a group of astronauts at the International Space Station.

Fans are looking forward to hearing Malone’s guitar-driven Austin later this month, and getting a glimpse into his journey.

Austin is out 7/28 via Republic. Find more information here.