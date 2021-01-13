Post Malone Gave Free Crocs To Hospital Staffs Across The Country

Post Malone has essentially been the public face of Crocs for the past few years, and now he and the company have teamed up for a good cause. They partnered with Musicians On Call, a nonprofit that “brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities” (per their website), to give Crocs to hospital staffs in hospitals across the country.

They’re not handing out just any Crocs either, but the sold-out Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II, the same ones Posty recently gave away to people at the chicken restaurant where he used to work and to staff and students at his high school.

In a statement, Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin says of the donation, “The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music. We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation. Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day.”

Susan Hernandez — DNP, MBA, RN, and chief nurse executive at UT Southwestern Medical Center — added, “We are grateful for this donation of footwear from Musicians On Call for our frontline health care workers and appreciate the recognition and caring it represents.”

