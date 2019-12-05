Post Malone Gave Away Crocs At A Chicken Restaurant Where He Used To Work

Before Post Malone was a music superstar, he only had one other job: He worked at a Chicken Express restaurant in Southlake, Texas, where he was employed for two years. Malone hasn’t forgotten where he came from: Yesterday, he teamed up with Crocs for a giveaway at that same Chicken Express location.

Although Malone himself did not attend, he sent a bunch of the new Posty x Crocs Duet Max Clog shoe, where the shoe was handed out to employees and customers. The shoe has a more rugged look than most Crocs models: The black-and-blue camouflage clog features a thick midsole and a Velcro strap at the heel. Malone said of the shoe, “I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe and [Crocs] gave me all the tools to do just that. I think they came out really neat.”

Before he was a superstar #PostMalone was just a kid named Austin serving up chicken at #ChickenExpress in @CityofSouthlake this is why he is gifting @Crocs to hundreds of his fans here today. FYI, “Posty” is not here. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/8gUk2KFKSM — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) December 4, 2019

The shoe has yet to be released commercially, but when it drops on December 10, it will be available for $59.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Malone was the most streamed artist of the year on Spotify, and one of the most streamed of the entire decade as well. Not that he needs the help, but a collaboration with Shania Twain (which she has apparently already written) would probably put up some streaming numbers.