Post Malone is fresh off the release of his new single “Motley Crew,” as well as an accompanying NASCAR-themed video. To commemorate the occasion, Malone has teamed up with Siberia Hills for a new designer merch capsule. Interested parties should act fast, though, as the collection won’t be available forever.

The capsule is only available for ten days and features, as press materials put it, “car-fueled graphics accented by macabre details and Siberia’s signature spiritual edge.” Items in the collection range in price from $21 to $142 and features expected items like shirts and hats, as well as offerings like an air freshener, a car-shaped keychain/bottle opener, a license plate frame, and more.

Siberia Hills notes of the collection, “We always want to make clothing that lasts longer, and that’s unique from others. Fabric choice on this was important from the terry for hoodies & sweats to the jersey cotton and wash process on shirts. All fits are unique to Siberia — cargo sweatpants, double layered long sleeves (with contrast lightweight striped sleeves), single stitched terry shorts, and a variety of accessories we’ve always wanted to do.”

This isn’t Malone’s only partnership: Aside from his well-known relationship with Crocs, he recently became a new brand ambassador for the Monster energy drink.

Check out the Siberia Hills collection here.