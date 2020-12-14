Jack Harlow And Post Malone Will Headline A New Year’s Eve Livestream

While most of our options for New Year’s Eve have been limited this year, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, and Steve Aoki are all set in that department thanks to Bud Light and the brand’s NYE live stream, “Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year’s Eve 2021.” While that name may be a bit of a mouthful — get it? Bud Light? Mouthful? Thanks, I’ll be here all week — Malone had a relatively simple message for fans: “Ready to bring in 2021 with my friends at Bud Light and kick some ass while doing it,” he said in a statement.

The stream is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET on December 31, taking place on budlight.com/NYE and on the brand’s social channels. Hosted by late-night newcomer Lilly Singh from Park MGM in Las Vegas, the stream will include a live performance of Harlow’s new album That’s What They All Say, a DJ set from Aoki, and performances by additional artists to be announced ahead of the show.

By now, fans and artists alike are no strangers to streaming sets. Malone himself appeared in a virtual festival celebrating Tom Petty’s 70th birthday and in his own jam session where he covered Nirvana and Motley Crüe, as well as on Governor’s Ball’s 2020 live stream. Harlow, meanwhile, performed for BET’s 2020 Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, and gave a performance of “What’s Poppin” to an empty arena at the 2020 VMAs. Aoki recently teamed up with pro gamers for a Black Lives Matter-supporting live stream session as well.