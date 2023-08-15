In the three weeks since the release of his fifth studio album, Austin, Post Malone has had some pretty memorable moments, including buying a one-of-one Magic: The Gathering card for a reported $2 million, giving a fan in Tampa his shirt, socks, and a guitar, and meeting Allen Iverson in real life after starting his career with the viral hit “White Iverson.” His latest memory-making moment, though, might be the one that impresses fans the most: He stopped by NPR world headquarters in Washington, DC for a Tiny Desk Concert, making him one of the biggest stars to perform one yet.

Opening up with an acoustic version of “Sunflower” with Americana flourishes, Post strummed his guitar alongside a grand piano a string quartet and a blended bunch of backup singers who really complemented the stripped-down versions of Post’s hits. He followed up his intro with a stirring rendition of “I Fall Apart” and a “go Cowboys,” which he joked might have been out of place in Commanders territory. Then, it was time for “Circles,” his 2019 megahit, again with the assistance of strings. Finally, after joking around about getting lost on the chords of that song, he played “Enough Is Enough” from the new album (“or attempt to,” as he put it). The concert is a perfect display of all the elements that make Post Malone such a star, including his humble charm and willingness to poke fun at himself.

Watch Post Malone’s NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert above.