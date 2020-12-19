Ty Dolla Sign and Post Malone teamed up this year for the second time following their 2018 collaboration “Psycho.” Their joint track “Spicy” appeared on Ty’s recently released LP Featuring Ty Dolla Sign and the song’s visual featured cowboy hats, futuristic weapons, and a voice-over cameo by Snoop Dogg. Now, Ty offers an inside look at the visual’s making in a behind-the-scenes clip.

The original video slates Ty as a cowboy out for revenge. Teaming up with fellow outlaw Posty, the two gun down an entire tavern of bandits in an epic bar fight. The behind-the-scenes clips depict the creation of the bar fight, showing the director giving the musicians pointers on how to smash bottles over their victims’ heads.

Judging by their on-screen energy, it’s clear that the two musicians click. Apparently, their musical chemistry was so natural that they’re talking about making a collaborative album together. Ty recently teased the news in an interview, saying the joint album is definitely a possibility. “Posty and Ty Dolla Sign album coming soon,” he quipped.

Watch the behind-the-scenes from Ty and Posty’s “Spicy” video above.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.