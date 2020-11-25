Ty has taken on a number of roles in videos accompanying tracks from his recent Featuring Ty Dolla Sign album. He’s played the part of a dating show contestant in his “Nothing Like Your Exes” visual and a materialistic partner in “Expensive.” But now, Ty is taking on a different character completely for his “Spicy” video with Post Malone.

For their newest visual, Ty and Posty join together as intergalactic cowboys with a mission. Snoop Dogg lends his voice as narrator at the beginning of the story, offering a background to Ty’s situation:

“Way out west in a galaxy far away, there’s a story of two fellas I want to tell you about. They call them Ty Dolla Sign and Post Malone. This here story I’m about to unfold takes place when Ty was on his way west to meet up with his day one amigos, the Taylor Gang, he was hoping to begin a new life away from all the sin that was near him. But unfortunately for Mr. Dolla Sign, his past wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye.”

While recording their track, Ty and Posty apparently hit it off. So much so that the rappers are thinking about the possibility of recording a joint album. Ty recently revealed in an interview that a collaborative album is already in the works and is “coming soon.”

Watch Ty Dolla Sign and Post Malone’s “Spicy” video above.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.