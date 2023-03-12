It appears new music from Memphis rap legend Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell is on the way. Today (March 11), TMZ reported that the late rapper’s estate is planning a posthumous album for a tentative release this summer.

According to the publication, former Three 6 Mafia members La Chat and Crunchy Black are set to appear on the album. The album will also reportedly feature collaborations from Run The Jewels, Skepta, and Latto. Before her death, Boo collaborated with Latto on “FTCU,” a track with GloRilla interpolating Boo’s Three 6 Mafia cut, “Tear Da Club Up.”

Fellow Three 6 Mafia members DJ Paul and Juicy J are reportedly planning to contribute to the album’s production, along with Metro Boomin’, BeatKing, and Nick Hook.

The album is apparently planned for release on Boo’s birthday, August 7.

Boo’s mother Veronica Mitchell told TMZ that while she is still mourning the loss of her daughter, it warms her heart to see that her music still lives on.

“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron,” she said. “I miss her but I know she’s happy with them.”