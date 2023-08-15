Just last year, Pressa blessed UPROXX Sessions with his performance of “Blame Me,” where the Ontario rapper reflects on the haters and anybody who switched up on him. But now he’s back to break down Wassa Language, a lingo that you need to adopt.

Pressa kicked it off by telling our very own Cherise Johnson that “wassa” means savage, which is a pretty accurate way to describe some of these next terms.

If you’re trying to do the nasty with someone, you should ask them if they want to “oneaz.” If you feel like someone is trying to finesse you, ask them why they are “kawaling” you like that.

Wassa language also has a term that you can use for the next time you hop in the smoke session. Instead of asking somebody to pass you the weed, ask them to pass the “deadmihanna,” which can also be shortened into “deadmi.”

And the term that you can probably get the most usage out of is “crodie,” which is basically just brodie with a c.

Watch Pressa’s Wassa Language with UPROXX below.

In addition to being the resident expert on the latest lingo, Pressa released a single “Unfollow Me” last month and is currently on the Canadian leg of “The Final Lap Tour” with 50 Cent and Jeremih.