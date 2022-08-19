The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Offset, Hit-Boy, Fivio Foreign and more. August sure has flown by, but every week has mattered in some way. We have Offset’s solo (re)debut, Hit-Boy showing the people he is more than a super producer, Fivio Foreign continuing his major run over the year, and of course, the hidden gems you need to know about. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending August 19, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Larry June — Spaceships On The Blade Larry June revels in the simple things life has to offer, such as natural juices and nice cars, but there’s nothing simple about his lyrical ability. He articulates this well on his new album Spaceships On The Blade, specifically in the record “I’m Him.” Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, and more appear on these 18 tracks that balance rapper swagger with healthy humanity. Larry is setting a different standard.

Internet Money — We All We Got Internet Money has a knack for bringing talent together. The new six-track offering We All We Got features a diverse array of voices, namely Lil Yachty, Lucki, Yeat, Ken Carson, and more. The Homies — It’s A Lot Going On You may know them for their association with Jack Harlow, but The Homies are a talented collective that has been doing this music thing for some time. It’s A Lot Going On features Jace, Marzz, and Mason Dane for a musical display that accurately depicts this project’s title; The Homies can do it all and make it make sense.

OMB Peezy x DJ Drama — Misguided Has any DJ Drama collaboration gone wrong? I’d say no, but let OMB Peezy show you for himself on Misguided. Peezy and Drama restore the feeling and enlist the help of G Herbo, NLE Choppa, and Morray for this 16-track masterclass. YBN Nahmir — Faster Car Music It appears YBN Nahmir is gearing up for an entire series with this first Faster Car Music EP. With sole feature Jeremih, he gets off to quite a good start with standout tracks “Bows” and “Lamborghini Truck.”

Kelow Latesha — Turbo Kelow Latesha has her foot firmly pressed on the gas in her new project Turbo. The seven-track project only features Asian Doll, but with a range of records like “Titanic,” “OMG,” and “Charizard,” it may feel like this is a group effort. Singles/Videos

42 Dugg — “IDGAF” 42 Dugg’s “IDGAF” is the whistle-rapper’s dismissal of anything that doesn’t serve him. He saw a huge rise over the last few years before having to spend time in jail, but his impassioned delivery is just another sign of the greatness that was unfortunately halted. Pressa — “Blame Me” Pressa’s “Blame Me” is a genuine inquiry as to why people hate on him. His high-pitched croon over thumping drums contributes to the earnest nature of his confusion, but he makes sure to remind listeners he is a “big killer” in case the vocals are misleading.

Doodie Lo — “I Swear To God” Doodie Lo’s “I Swear To God” is less than two minutes long, but he doesn’t need more time. The message is he doesn’t trust a lot of people, he doesn’t kill and tell, and he keeps that heat on him in case anyone brings the wrong energy. Lil Durk looks like he’s having a lot of fun in the video too. Big K.R.I.T. — “Extra Credit” Big K.R.I.T opens “Extra Credit” saying it isn’t easy being great, but he sure makes it look effortless. When you hit every mark as a lyricist, do you really need extra credit? He’s coming for it all anyways.

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud — “Winnipeg Winters” ft. A$AP Twelvyy “Winnipeg Winters” quite literally sounds like a cold night driving through the city. Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud’s chemistry is magical, and A$AP Twelvyy adds some luxurious bars to boost the lush aura. Armani Caesar — “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” ft. Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks Armani Caesar is, hands down, one of the best women rapping today. As she powers towards her next project The Liz 2, out on September 2, she taps wordsmiths Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks for the cash-chasing anthem “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup.”

Lil Zay Osama — “Set Up” ft. Fredo Bang Lil Zay Osama and Fredo Bang stay on their toes in the “Set Up” video. As two of the most real out, they handle being challenged with poise and confidence. Not to mention, piercing bars for days. 1TakeJay — “Social Media” ft. Blue Bucks Clans Who better to offer a scathing analysis of social media than two artists who have gained traction through it? 1TakeJay and Blue Bucks Clan value being cool in real life as opposed to the timeline, but they show they can do both in this upbeat jam.