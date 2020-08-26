Princess Nokia continues her prolific 2020 by adding to her viral hit “I Like Him” with a captivating video. The track originally appeared on Everything Sucks, one of her two recently-released LPs. After months of pressure from fans, Princess Nokia has unveiled the song’s visual.

Directed by Sebastian Sdaigui, the video slates Princess Nokia as a cyborg femme fatale. The singer hooks herself up to a machine and out comes a lineup of her ideal men. “I like him / Like him too / He my man / He my boo / He my type / He so cute / I want him / And I want him too,” she raps.

Ahead of the “I Like Him” visual, Princess Nokia dropped two records simultaneously, Everything Sucks and Everything Is Beautiful. The two concept LPs show both sides of the rapper, one dark, mysterious and sensual, and the other positive, motivated, and whimsical. To celebrate the albums’ releases, Princess Nokia stopped by A Colors Show to give a bright rendition of her single “Gemini” and treated her songs “Balenciaga,” “Sugar Honey Ice Tea,” and “Green Eggs & Ham,” and “Gross” with cinematic visuals.

Watch Princess Nokia’s “I Like Him” video above.

Everything Sucks is out now via Rough Trade. Get it here.