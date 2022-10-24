Stage crashers are beginning to become a “thing” and to be honest, it’s getting more and more unnerving every time. While stars like Thundercat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Uzi Vert have taken the intrusions in stride, the recent incident at Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl show should highlight exactly why this should be more of a concern — and why security guards at shows for Future, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch have become increasingly more aggressive in their removal strategies.

The latest artist to experience an overzealous fan inviting themselves onstage during his set is Pusha T, who took to Twitter with a warning for other fans who might be planning similar stunts. “Pls guys… don’t sneak on the stage,” he wrote. “My team doesn’t think it’s funny and u won’t either after they are finished with you.”

In May, when Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage during his set by an attendee brandishing a replica handgun with a knife in it, the incident ended without any serious injuries after the attacker was tackled. And while Chappelle returned to the stage to joke that he and his entourage “stomped” the attacker backstage, the possibility of a different outcome shouldn’t be too far from anyone’s mind. And look, Dave may have been joking, but it’s probably worth it to consider the consequences the next time you think about inserting yourself with the wrong artist on the wrong night.