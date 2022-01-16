The hip-hop community is mourning another loss. Wavy Navy Pooh, who had been signed to the label Quality Control, which also features City Girls, Lil Baby, Migos, and more, was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in South Miami. According to WSVN, police officers say that the 28-year-old rapper, born Shandler Beaubien, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry at an intersection when another vehicle pulled up beside it and fired 15 shots into the driver’s side door. Beaubien was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement says that the rapper was accompanied by a female passenger and his two children — a five-year-old and an infant — during the shooting. They also said that the other occupants in the vehicle were not injured. “An unknown subject in a four-door Lexus, a gray Lexus, approached him from the driver’s side, opened fire and then fled westbound on 152nd Street,” Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta told WSVN. “On the front seat, there was a one-year-old child in a car seat that easily could have been struck by gunfire and taken his life.”

Quality Control issued a statement about Beaubien’s death, which they shared on Instagram. “It is with great sadness we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist, Wavy Navy Pooh,” they wrote. “Wavy put his heart and soul into his music. He believed in giving back to his community as well as sharing his hardships through his music. Wavy, your Quality Control family loves you and will forever miss you. Your Life was a blessing and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”