R.-Kelly.jpg
Getty Image
Music

R. Kelly Tested Positive For COVID While In Jail, Prompting A Judge To Grant An Extension To Appeal

TwitterContributing Writer

It’s been about five months since R. Kelly was found guilty of his racketeering and sex trafficking charges and sentenced to eight years in prison, but he’s been behind bars without bail since his 2019 arrest. That means the disgraced R&B has spent the entirety of the pandemic in jail — and he’s just now tested positive for COVID-19.

Kelly caught COVID while in a federal jail in Brooklyn, according to a report from Rolling Stone. While his attorneys haven’t given an update on the status of the singer’s health, a judge did grant him an important extension due to his positive COVID test. US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly ruled on Tuesday that Kelly can have an extra two weeks to file an appeal in his federal racketeering case. That means he has until February 17 to formally fight his September conviction which found him guilty of all eight counts of child sex trafficking and one count of federal racketeering.

Kelly’s new lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean informed the court of the singer’s COVID status, saying it interfered with his ability to participate in his appeal. “It is vitally important that Mr. Kelly meaningfully participate in his post-trial defense,” Bonjean wrote in an official letter to the court. “The (jail) has not indicated when visits will resume which is less than ideal, but undersigned counsel is confident that she can accomplish necessary discussions with Mr. Kelly via upcoming scheduled Zoom visits.”

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Artists To Watch For February 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
OG Parker Details How ‘No Fuss,’ PartyNextDoor’s First Solo Single In Two Years, Came To Life
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×