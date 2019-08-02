Getty Image

CNN reports that R. Kelly has pleaded “not guilty” to the federal sex crime charges against him in New York — charges that include racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual exploitation of a child. He was also denied bail, with the judge determining that he would remain in custody until his trial.

Elizabeth Geddes, the prosecutor in the case, fought to deny R. Kelly bail on the grounds that he is accused of committing obstruction in a previous case against him, allegedly paying off witnesses to prevent them from testifying. The prosecution wants no such funny business taking place this time around, despite R. Kelly’s defense arguing that Kelly always made his appearances and therefore was not a flight risk.

Kelly also faces state and federal charges in Illinois, were he was also indicted for recruited women and girls for sex, persuading people to conceal his alleged sexual contact with teenagers, and hiding evidence — the videotapes which purportedly depict the singer engaging in said sexual acts with underaged girls. The Illinois case includes charges of conspiracy to receive child pornography, receiving child pornography, producing child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He was denied bond on those charges as well. He is due back in Chicago September 4 for a hearing on those charges — to which he also pled “not guilty.” The state charges against him include 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.