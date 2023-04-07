Rae Sremmurd‘s new album Sremm 4 Life is out now. Though it’s not as laden with collaborations as their records usually are, the LP does feature two exciting artists: Future and Young Thug.

Young Thug’s feature is on the petty anthem “Royal Flush.” It immediately starts off with fiery resentment: “Leave me on read, you must be out of yo’ head / Leave me for dead, you must be out of yo’ head,” Swae Lee deadpans.

Last year, the duo teased this new record in interviews. “We’ve got to give them something new, man. As an artist, it’s hard to be yourself, and I feel like with this album, it was like we’re not following a trend,” Slim Jxmmi told GQ. “We want set the tone.”

In January, they kicked off the year by unveiling the song “Sucka Or Sum,” getting fans excited for their comeback. They announced Sremm 4 Life shortly after. They shared the single “Tanisha (Pump That)” just last month, which was produced by Mike Will Made-It as well as Pharrell Williams.

Listen to “Royal Flush” above.

Sremm 4 Life is out now via EarDruma Records and Interscope. Find more information here.

