Why Rappers Share Their Wealth With Their Communities For The Holidays

Hip-hop is a genre best-known in some circles for its depictions of excess and opulent displays of material wealth, but many of its most prominent figures are equally well-known within the culture and communities they represent for their noblesse oblige — especially during the holiday season.

When you grind from the bottom to mainstream success, there’s a certain expectation that you return to your origins and share the wealth once you’ve achieved the back half of your rags-to-riches narrative. Rappers say they love their respective cities, so it’s only right for them to show that love by allowing them to share in the spoils of your victories after they shared your struggles.

While many rappers are known to give back throughout the year, the holidays provide an especially opportune time to make their presence known in a material way that not only provides good PR but also concrete evidence of their generosity and a positive impact on their communities. Of the superstars that do give back, one of their favorite methods is the holiday toy drive, which provides the chance to be hands-on, becoming the Santa Claus figures they likely wish they had themselves.

While the toy drives are a long-established tradition among hip-hop, the crew that is most widely-recognized for it might be the Watts-established label Top Dawg Entertainment. Established in 2013, the drive is not only a day that allows the label to feed the community that fostered its development in the early days but also to show that community the results of its years of fierce support with a concert that plays like a mini-festival of local favorites.

Although Kendrick Lamar is the biggest star of the collective on mainstream radio, the big draw and closing act each year in Watts is local legend Jay Rock, who for the last two years closed out the show with triumphant renditions of his celebratory anthem, “Win.” Encouraging visitors to bring gifts, the annual Toy Drive uses the celebrity of its stars Ab-Soul, Kendrick, Schoolboy Q, and SZA to draw fans from far and wide, each bringing a present for a child who might not otherwise receive one.

Those fans might not otherwise ever set foot in the Nickerson Gardens housing project, content to simply hear about it on record. In drawing them to TDE’s ancestral home, the label gives those fans a chance to participate in the storytelling and see that the people of this community aren’t just props and extras in Jay Rock’s gangster narratives, but human beings who deserve compassion. Fans can watch as their love for their favorite artists becomes acts of kindness and charity for the people those artists love — and get to see guest stars like Travis Scott in the mix, as well.

Roddy Ricch held a toy drive in Compton yesterday. pic.twitter.com/I1GVQlwkiR — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) December 13, 2020

Unfortunately, there won’t be a 2020 giveaway for obvious reasons. However, this year, another South Los Angeles star has risen to the occasion to pick up the slack. Compton’s Roddy Ricch took over his hometown’s local airport to host his own toy drive — one he took pride in boasting was done under rap media’s radar. This wasn’t just a photo-op for the 2020 Grammy-winning, 2021 Grammy-nominated rapper. After arriving in a helicopter, Roddy later told late-night host James Corden “we gave thousands and thousands of toys away in Compton.” He elaborated it was “important this year more than anything with how restricted things have been.”