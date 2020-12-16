It’s been over a year since Roddy Ricch released his acclaimed and successful debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. In that time, the album’s track “The Box” went on to become a surprise hit, spending eleven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Such is the staying power of the song that Roddy was able to extend its run one more time, performing it as the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Noting that the Compton rapper had received six Grammy nominations for the 2021 awards for “The Box” and “Rockstar” with DaBaby, Corden conducted his interview with Roddy via a giant screen on his set. The two discussed Roddy’s “first Christmas in charge,” leading to a minor meltdown from the host when Roddy revealed he somehow got his hands on “eight PS5s.” Corden also gave Roddy the opportunity to elaborate on his hometown gift giveaway, in which Roddy took over the Compton airport to give away thousands of toys.

Then Roddy launched into his pre-recorded performance, which included a live band, a stripped-down performance in a living room set, and silhouettes of his boys dancing to the song on the wall. Roddy previously performed the song on The Tonight Show and at the 2020 BET Awards.

Watch Roddy’s Late Late Show appearance above.