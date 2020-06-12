Arriving with great news for fans, news that was welcomed with open arms by the entire hip-hop community, Pop Smoke’s manager, Steven Victor, announced last month that the late rapper’s debut album would arrive in mid-June. The announcement followed constant reports on the album that detailed its possible features, executive production from 50 Cent, and more. While the record was slated to arrive tonight, earlier this week Victor returned to say that the album, titled Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, would be pushed back nearly a month “out of respect of the [Black Lives Matter] movement.” However, to not make the day a complete waste, he revealed a new single would take the album’s place.

As promised, a new Pop Smoke single has arrived by the title of “Make It Rain.” Upon its announcement, Victor revealed that an artist would feature on the song, but their name would be held back until shortly before the song’s arrival. Keeping to that promise, Rowdy Rebel was revealed as the guest act on the song. Rowdy Rebel was infamously incarcerated with Bobby Shmurda back in 2016 on several charges and set to be released by the end of the year. As for the song itself, it brandishes the high octane energy fans loved to see from Pop Smoke while allowing them to hear Rowdy again as he raps his verse over the phone.

Press play on “Make It Rain” in the video above.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon drops 07/03 via Republic.