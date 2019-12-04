Rapsody cemented herself as a pro-Black artist when her third album Eve released in August. With supporting yet introspective songs and accompanying videos such as “Oprah” and “Nina,” Rapsody illustrated Black enterprise and celebrated Black history, respectively.

Now, Rapsody announces that she’s taking her pro-Black movement on the road in 2020. The A Black Woman Created This Tour will hit the road for 25 dates, according to a press release, and tickets will go on sale Friday. However, a special Spotify presale drops tomorrow. For more information on the Spotify presale, click here. A Black Woman Created This will officially hit the road on February 4 in Philadelphia and conclude in North Carolina on March 13.

“It means so much to have the opportunity to bring the songs from Eve to life on this tour,” Rapsody said in a statement. “The best part of being an artist is being able to connect with fans and celebrate the power of music and words together. I look forward to saluting the magic of black women on stage each night of this tour.”

Before announcing her own headlining tour, Rapsody supported Big KRIT on his From The South With Love Tour.

Purchase tickets for the A Black Woman Created This Tour here, and check out the tour dates below.

2/4 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

2/5 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

2/6 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere

2/7 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

2/9 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

2/11 — Burlington, VT @ Club Metronome

2/12 — Montreal @ Belmont

2/13 — Toronto, ON @ Toybox

2/14 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

2/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

2/17 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

2/19 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

2/20 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

2/22 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

2/23 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

2/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

2/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Back Bar

2/27 — Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

3/2 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

3/3 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

3/7 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/9 — Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock House Of Blues

3/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell

3/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

3/13 — Raleigh, NC/Durham, NC @ Lincoln Theatre