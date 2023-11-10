The 2024 Grammy Awards aren’t set to take place until February 2024. But today, the conversations surrounding each category of the coveted award show have begun. Ans we’re here to talk about the R&B Grammy nominations for 2024.
Today (November 10), the official R&B nominee list was broadcast. With the sheer dominating force shown on the charts, many artists racked up multiple nominations. R&B’s golden child, SZA, is the star of today. The singer is the most nominated artist at the ceremony, with nine total nominations, including four nominations in R&B and one in rap. What are the R&B Grammy nominations for 2024?
View the complete 2024 R&B Grammy nominations below.
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface ft. Coco Jones – “Simple”
Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – “Good Morning”
SZA – “Love Language”
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Halle – “Angel”
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Snooze”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack — Since I Have a Lover
Diddy — The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy — Nova
Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure
SZA — SOS
Best R&B Album
Babyface — Girls Night Out
Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King — Special Occasion
Summer Walker — Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét — Jaguar II
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.