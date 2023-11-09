What Time Is The 2024 Grammy Nominations Announcement?

Make your predictions now, because the 2024 Grammy Awards nominations are being announced this week. Albums released from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, are eligible, so fans of acts like Drake and Taylor Swift can’t help but hold their collective breath as they wait to see whether they’ll faves will secure nominations — and what awards they could be nominated for.

The announcements will be made on Friday, November 10. However, the Grammys website doesn’t have a specific time. Last year, the nominations began rolling out at around noon ET, so that’s probably a good time to look for them this year.

Earlier this year, the Recording Academy revealed a few changes to the Awards’ format, including adding new categories under the pop, jazz, and African music fields while reducing the number of nominees in the “Big Four” categories (Best New Artist, Album, Song, and Record of the Year). This was done to reduce the length of the ceremony itself as well as consolidating voting for difficult choices and dark horses.

While the Academy didn’t specifically cite the reaction to the snub of Beyoncé’s Renaissance for Album Of The Year, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. did acknowledge it, pointing out his hope in expanding Academy membership to ensure that voting encompassed the breadth of music and not just a few elitist artists and categories.