Kamiayah And Trina Get Into A Police Shootout In Their Car-Trashing ‘Set It Up’ Video

Kamaiyah’s new single “Set It Up” now has a music video, just days after the Bay Area rapper announced her new project, Got It Made is on the way. Directed by Stripmall, the video sees Kamaiyah and her girl gang tearing up the streets and acting out the song’s vindictive lyrics. Naturally, a car gets destroyed by baseball bat-toting hotties, while Kamaiyah herself performs with a pair of souped-up hot rods doing hydraulic jumps in the background.

Later in the video, guest rapper Trina points a handgun at the camera as Kamaiyah mean-mugs in the background, then performing while wearing a crystal-dotted mask and an all-black outfit that looks inspired by the Black Panthers’ leather coats. At the end of the video, the duo is confronted by a pair of twitchy-looking police officers and the video slam cuts to black with the sounds of a shootout. It’s an especially brassy ending, since Kamaiyah was arrested last autumn for accidentally discharging a firearm during a private film screening.

Along with her “Still I Am” and “Back To Basics” videos, Kamaiyah’s recent spree of activity seems to signal a change of fortunes for the former XXL Freshman. After years spent facing delays and label handcuffs, it looks like Kamaiyah is ready to reboot her once-promising career and take it to the next level at last.

Watch the video for “Set It Up” above.

