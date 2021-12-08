England’s Reading and Leeds festivals have a unique set-up, as the sister events take place on the same weekend and share a lineup. It’s a big line-up, too, and now the fests have offered the first look at the 2022 edition, which goes down from August 26 to 28, by sharing some of the acts set to take the stage. Next year’s headliners include Megan Thee Stallion, Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Halsey, Dave, and Bring Me The Horizon.

Beyond that, the lineup also features Polo G, Little Simz, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Fontaines DC, Enter:Shikari, Jack Harlow, Run The Jewels, Maneskin, Bastille, Circa Waves, Fever 333, Griff, Joy Crookes, PinkPantheress, Wallows, Jxdn, Kid Brunswick, Madison Beer, Tai Verdes, The Lathums, Wilkinson, Arrdee, Chloe Moriondo, Denzel Curry, Hybrid Minds, and Pale Waves. That’s only a small portion of the full lineup, so expect additions to be announced between now and next summer.

IT’S FINALLY HERE!! 🤩 Here are your first 30+ artists for #RandL22 🎉@ThreeUK & @Barclaycard pre-sale tickets on sale now for 48 hours ⏳

General release tickets 9am on Friday! Visit link below for more info! 👇 #AD #PaidPartnership #RandL22 pic.twitter.com/2K8cWW93Ho — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) December 8, 2021

This appearance will be a big one for Rage Against The Machine, as they have been trying to get a reunion tour off the ground since 2020 and it will finally be able to happen next year (hopefully). Meanwhile, Megan has had to cancel some shows in recent days: She backed out of the AMAs due to a “personal matter” and she canceled a Houston concert “out of respect” to victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

