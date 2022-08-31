Revolt Summit will return to Atlanta this September for its latest iteration. With a mission to drive forward and explore the future of hip-hop, Black artistry and culture, the theme for this year’s Revolt Summit is “The Future Is Now”

On the musical line-up at this year’s Revolt Summit are Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Big Freedia, Iddris Sandu, activist Tamika D. Mallory, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, and 19 Keys. In addition to musical performances, this year’s iteration of the Revolt Summit will feature keynote speeches by artists and entrepreneurs like DJ Drama, Tezlyn Figaro, Tariq Nasheed, Claima founder Bimma Williams, LaRussell, and more.

“The Revolt Summit is coming back bigger and better than ever with the goal of inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders to understand that the time is now to achieve your dreams, change your life, and more importantly change the world,” said Revolt chairman Diddy in a statement. “The future is happening in real-time, so we all have a responsibility to share the access, information and opportunities that will move the culture forward and the Revolt Summit is where it all starts.”

Tickets for this year’s Revolt Summit are available for purchase here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.