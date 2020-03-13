Rich The Kid And Nicki Minaj Join Forces For Their Flex-Heavy Track, ‘Not Sorry’

Enjoying his new home at Republic Records, Rich The Kid wasted no time getting to work on a new album. Serving as the follow up to his 2018 album, The World Is Yours, he kicked things off with “That’s Tuff” alongside Quavo, a track that would later get a workout-centered visual. He soon followed up that single with “Money Talks” with Youngboy Never Broke Again before finally granting us with the album, titled Boss Man, tonight.

Nineteen tracks in length, one of its early highlights can found on the Nicki Minaj-featuring “Not Sorry.” Coming after the news of her husband’s arrest after he failed to register as a sex offender in California, Nicki hasn’t let the news diminish the quality of her work. The track as an unapologetic flex with both Rich The Kid and Nicki diving head-first into the braggadocios lane. Kicking things off, Rich The Kid leads the way with a verse focused on his riches and a seemingly impeccable way with the ladies.

Lending the mic to Nicki, she starts her own verse with a note on her bedroom talents before taking aim at the competition to let them know that Nicki is superior. As for the rest of the album, the 19 tracks also showcase features from DaBaby, Lil Baby, Post Malone, and Lil TJay.

To hear the song, press play on the video above.

Boss Man is out now via Republic. Get it here.