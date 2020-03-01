Getty Image
Nicki Minaj Delivered A Surprise Freestyle On The Season Premiere Of ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’

Nicki Minaj has been quite the busy woman as of late. New to the world of marriage after tying the knot with her husband Kenneth Petty last fall, she’s also been hard at work on her upcoming album, while lending verses to the likes of DaBaby and Pnb Rock, as well as making sure to deliver episodes of her ever-so-entertaining Queen Radio.

Minaj also joined the judges on Ru Paul’s Drag Race Friday night for the show’s season premiere. Minaj seemed to have fun evaluating the drag queens alongside judging regulars RuPaul, Carson, and Michelle Visage. Looking to make the most of her guest appearance, though, Nicki surprised everyone watching the show with a freestyle of her own.

Pulling out her phone during the show, Minaj located a pre-written freestyle she had and began rapping it to the delight of both judges and viewers. To begin the freestyle, she made sure to assert her dominance over others in the rap world. “First, I’m that b*tch, Imma only say it one time/I body all these b*tches with just one rhyme/Chew ’em up, spit ’em out like it’s gum time.” A mere 30-second freestyle, Minaj would conclude her surprise performance with a shoutout to her fellow Drag Race judges.

