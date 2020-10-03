Rich The Kid has spent much of 2020 caught up in lawsuits. Back in February, the “New Freezer” rapper was hit with a lawsuit from his former management company, Blueprint Artist Management, who claimed he had not paid them for their services to him from the past three years. The company claimed they are owed $3.5 million in unpaid fees that accumulated following a deal both parties agreed to in 2017. Seven months later, a judge has made a decision in the case.

According to The Blast, Rich The Kid has been ordered to pay $1.1 million to Blueprint Artist Management after the rapper failed to respond to their lawsuit against him. The judge’s awarded price of $1.1 million is comprised of $960,614 in damages, $143,696.28 in interest, and $873 in costs, for a grand total of $1,105,183.28. The management company’s original lawsuit for $3.5 million included unpaid commission in the amount of $500,000 and a termination fee in the amount of $700,000 after Rich ended their contract in 2019. The lawsuit also states that Rich was waiting for a loan from his label in order to pay what he owed to Blueprint Artist Management.

At the end of May, a judge ordered Rich to pay over $300,000 to his landlord after the rapper was sued for skipping rent and damaging a Hollywood Hills mansion. The damages in the mansion included a broken saltwater pool system and entertainment system.

