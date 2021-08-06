At the end of May, Rico Nasty teased a possible project that fans could get their hands on by the end of the summer. In a post to Instagram, she shared an image of two glow-in-the-dark prescription bottles with the caption, “Rx . This summer.” Since Rico Nasty hasn’t shared much about the upcoming project, but she has given her supporters an ample supply of music to enjoy, a streak she extends with her latest single, “Buss.” The animated banger sees the rapper in an extremely confident state where she brags about the support of her team, her jewelry, and the inability of the competition to bring her down.

Rico Nasty’s new song comes more than a month after she delivered “Magic,” a track that stands on the opposite side of the spectrum from “Buss.” The June single found the rapper showing off her versatility with a more pop-friendly record that celebrates the success of romance. This year has also seen a string of guest appearances from the DMV rapper. Some of the efforts include Love Ghost’s “Wolfsbane,” Juicy J’s “Take It,” and Jasiah’s “Art Of War” which also features Denzel Curry.

Hit play on the video above to hear “Buss.”

