Rico Nasty is on a roll lately, dropping the singles “Magic” and “Buss” over the course of the summer and sharing colorful videos for each song in the past few weeks. Today, she incorporated “Magic” and songs from her debut album Nightmare Vacation into a stripped-down set for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, including standout “OHFR?,” as well as her breakout hit, “Smack A Bitch.”

Rico sports one of her signature mullet wigs for the performance, which opens with a relaxed, groovy rendition of “Magic” that offers something a little different from her usual performance style. However, once that’s out of the way, she quickly gets back to rocking out along with her all-girl band (who wear coordinating bright red outfits), launching into a punk-style delivery of “Rage,” “OHFR?,” and “Trust Issues.” The band really brings the harder edges of Rico’s music to the fore, complementing her raspy vocal delivery. Rap-rock hasn’t always worked in the past, but Rico’s an expert at convincingly blending genres, and her band really amplifies the “rock” part while she sticks the shout-raps that tie the whole thing together.

Watch Rico Nasty’s Tiny Desk Concert above.

