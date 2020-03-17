Rico Nasty has steadily released a project each year since 2017. The rapper has been continuing her prolific streak in the new year with the single “IDGAF” and a verse on Charli XCX’s synth-heavy remix of 100 Gec’s “Ringtone.” Even with her recent work, Rico is now teasing a new era with a futuristic video. The rapper’s new track “Lightning” signals that yet another project could be well underway.

Directed by Robert Henry, Nate P, and Anthony Brown, the visual shows the rapper celebrating her success. Cruising around in a Tesla and flaunting her earnings by waving around stacks of cash and jamming out to her own lyrics. “But I’ma Tesla drive myself, I gotta steer it / Yeah, I need a milli — cash, that’s a Rico starter kit / I’ma need the whole thing or else, I don’t want part of it,” Rico raps over a hard-hitting beat.

The new track arrives after Rico received a co-sign from Cardi B. Over a brief Twitter exchange, Cardi said Rico was the next in line to become one of rap’s biggest stars.

Watch Rico Nasty’s “Lighting” video above.

