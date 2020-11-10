Rico Nasty Is A Destructive Force In Her Defiant ‘Oh Fr?’ Video

Now that Rico Nasty‘s debut album Nightmare Vacation has an official release date, she and her team have turned the dial on the album’s promotion up to full. Following up “Don’t Like Me” with Don Toliver and Gucci Mane, Rico shared her latest single, “Oh Fr?,” debuting the new track on Apple Music Radio.

Of the new track, Rico told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe working with 100 Gecs again was “so natural… As soon as I heard the beat, I heard eight seconds and I just went right in there. Just like the other ones. I love it.” She also credited her A&R with introducing her to the genre-bending duo, saying, “I heard about 100 Gecs from my A&R. I’m always asking him to put me on to weird sounding sh-t. I was looking for something. I like ear orgasms. I like stuff that might be normal to another person to listen to, but it just tickles my fancy.”

She also revealed more about the process of making Nightmare Vacation while in quarantine. “I had my ego shot down a little bit by quarantine and just by growing up in general,” she said. “I just think this whole project, it was made during the time where this is probably the first time in my life where I wasn’t on ’10,’ as far as confidence. Within myself, my personal life, normally everything’s great. And making this album just started getting real tricky balancing life.”

“That’s why I named it Nightmare Vacation because all the sh*t that I was scared of at one point, scared to do and scared to say, it just became my second nature,” she elaborated. “I want to say that sh*t, I don’t care if I hurt somebody’s feelings. I’m going to wear it. I don’t care if I get dirty looks. Just et cetera, et cetera, it goes on and on. Nightmare Vacation is really just about being yourself, your truest self, going through things that people tell you you can’t get out of and getting out of them, coming out a rockstar.”

Nightmare Vacation is due 12/4 via Atlantic Recordings.

