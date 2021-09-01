Rico Nasty Gleefully Counts Her Money In The Electric ‘Buss’ Video

Rico Nasty‘s debut album Nightmare Vacation is less than a year old, but lately, it feels as though she’s already building up to its inevitable follow-up. Within the last two months, she’s released a pair of polished singles, “Magic” and “Buss,” and just weeks after releasing the video for the former, she’s already back with a new video for “Buss.”

The video brings plenty of visual flair to its rather plain concept, embellishing Rico’s frantic performances with sizzling neon lights and sending bright bolts of vibrantly colored electricity shooting across the screen and around Rico’s body. Whatever it is she happens to be working toward, it would appear to line up with the version of Rico first introduced on her candy-coated Sugar Trap mixtapes, returning to the synth-heavy, SoundCloud-friendly production style and cocky, straightforward raps she used to cross over in the first place — as opposed to the more experimental, hyperpop-laced material on her album.

In the meantime, she’s been semi-enjoying the “bittersweet” moments of motherhood, such as sending her five-year-old off to kindergarten, and contributing to her friend IDK’s No Label Academy at Harvard University.

Watch Rico Nasty’s “Buss” video above.

