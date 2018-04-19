Getty Image

Time released its annual Time 100 list today, showcasing the most influential people in the world, and there are some pretty fantastic tributes. Cyndi Lauper wrote about Kesha, Taraji P. Henson wrote about Cardi B, Mindy Kaling wrote about Issa Rae, Lupita Nyong’o wrote about Trevor Noah… the list goes on and on. However, there was one essay in particular that just couldn’t be ignored: Adele‘s heartfelt letter to Rihanna.

The way one of the world’s biggest pop stars gushes about her peer is something any friendship wishes it could be. She begins her two-paragraph tribute admitting she can’t remember the first time she met RiRi because she was “probably numb from the shock of it.” She goes on to recall the “Work” singer’s early career and how “she has designed and conquered an entire lane of her own. The innovative and groundbreaking world of Rihanna that no one else will ever be safe in and get away with copying. She makes her own rules and bends ours.”

She continues by describing the personal admiration she has for Rihanna. “She glows like when someone’s taken a picture with a flash and you’re dazed for a few minutes after,” she writes. “But it’s also very clear in that glow that she genuinely doesn’t give a f-ck; she’s fearless and full of all the right kind of attitude to be everything that she is and will be forever.”

Read the full essay below: