A TMZ report from last month indicated that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s second child was born on August 3, and that the child, a boy, had a first name starting with R. Now it appears we have more concrete info on that front.

The Blast obtained the baby’s supposed birth certificate and the document indicates that his name is Riot Rose Mayers, and that he was born on August 1 (so not the 3rd) at 7:41 a.m. in Los Angeles’ Cedar Sinai Hospital. Rocky, meanwhile, recently released a new song called “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).”

Riot is Rihanna and Rocky’s second child, their first being RZA Athelston Mayers, whose name was revealed earlier this year. RZA, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper after whom the Rihanna/Rocky baby was named, was flattered by the news, saying, “[It’s] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name. RZA [isn’t] only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and ASAP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

In non-baby news, Rihanna just linked back up with Puma and revealed her first sneaker with the brand since the reunion.