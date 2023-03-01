After an already-record year for Rihanna, between playing the Super Bowl halftime show and announcing that she’s having another child with ASAP Rocky, it seems she still has a lot more surprises in store. Today (March 1), Puma teased that the singer’s Fenty x Puma collaboration will be making a return — through a straight-to-the-point message.

“She’s back,” Puma’s social media post read, adding, “Coming soon.”

Back in 2014, Rihanna was appointed by Puma as their Women’s Training Ambassador and Women’s Creative Director.

“It’s great to find a brand that celebrates strength and individuality,” Rihanna said back in 2014 (as Complex notes). “I couldn’t think of a more perfect partner to collaborate with as a creative director. I’m excited for you to see what Puma and I come up with.”

A few years later, she went on to appear on the runway at the Fenty Puma 2016 fashion show, in support of the popular partnership. The collection previously included sneakers, fur slides, backpacks, jackets, bodysuits, and more.

While there is not much else on information regarding Fenty x Puma’s return, fans can still purchase past items on resale spots like The Real Real and other sites. They can also expect to see Rihanna perform at the Oscars on March 12.