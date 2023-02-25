PETA has decided to help Rihanna add to her closet after being spotted rocking a full-length genuine fur coat. The animal rights organization contacted the Fenty Beauty founder to offer her a “cruelty-free “alternative. PETA not only gifted the Barbadian-bred mogul with her very own faux-fur coat from Unreal fur but also an important message. In a letter obtained by TMZ, PETA’s senior vice president Lisa Lange pled to Rihanna, especially as a new mother, writing, “…You know what it’s like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family.”

She continued, “Please understand that this desire — this instinct even — is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur.”

The organization has offered to take any of Rihanna’s fur clothes off her hands and donate them to survivors of the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, according to the letter.

PETA then asks Rihanna, “Won’t you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you’ll no longer wear fur?”

Rihanna and her team have yet to make a statement about the recent news, but it’ll be interesting to see if she makes the switch. The fashionista won a PETA award in 2020 for a limited edition faux fur capsule wardrobe for her FENTY fashion brand, so maybe there’s hope.