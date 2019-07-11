Getty Image

If you recall, toward the end of last year, Rihanna announced that she’d be releasing a new album sometime in 2019. It’s been a busy year so far for the singer, songwriter, and fashion mogul. She starred in Donald Glover’s Guava Island this spring, and launched a new fashion house with LVMH.

Still, though, Rihanna fans are hungry. She hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti, and whatever she releases next is sure to be iconic. We’re already midway through July, and with no release date announced yet, the clock is ticking on the singer’s promise of a 2019 release date.

Nobody:

Me: Album coming in 2019

Navy in July: pic.twitter.com/jXqC6uy1YP — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 11, 2019

But Rihanna, as always, is too busy laughing at us to be stressed. As reported by Complex, before Twitter went out on Thursday, Rihanna posted a meme poking fun at her fans’ impatience.

She also joked about her fans’ angst on Instagram. In a comment on rapper Wale‘s latest post hyping his upcoming new single, Rih said, “let’s GO! **hides from Navy***”

Rihanna explained last month that the album isn’t delayed because she loves to watch her fans suffer, she’s just working on getting it perfect. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete,” she said. “It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out.”