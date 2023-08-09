In June, Vogue reported that Rihanna had stepped down as CEO of Savage X Fenty. But she’s still the boss. On Tuesday, August 8, the lingerie brand revealed a new line of maternity wear and marked the drop with photos of Rihanna cradling her son, RZA, whom she and ASAP Rocky welcomed together in May 2022.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA #SavageXMaternity,” reads the Instagram caption. The campaign was shot by Dennis Leupold.

According to Vogue, the capsule is meant “for moms and moms-to-be,” featuring three bralette styles and a graphic tee with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X and prices ranging from $35 to $60.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rihanna told the publication. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Last month, Rihanna served — emphasis on served — as the face of Savage X Fenty’s Sheer X collection campaign, showing off her bare baby bump. She had confirmed her second pregnancy while performing the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February.

Rihanna and Rocky have been protective of their firstborn’s privacy. They only shared a TikTok showing the infant in December 2022 because they didn’t want paparazzi to show his face to the world for the first time without their permission. Paparazzi had been lurking around Rihanna, Rocky, and RZA’s cover shoot for British Vogue‘s March 2023 issue.

“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” Rihanna told the publication. “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”