Rod Wave Louisville 2021
Music

Rod Wave’s ‘Beautiful Mind’ Is Out Now And Fans Are Absolutely Loving Its Smooth Symphonies

Rod Wave has been lauded for years for his innate ability to convey sadness that many listeners feel as well through melodies and croons. Thus, his new album Beautiful Mind is being well received by the people and they are making their voices heard.

One Twitter user labeled the 22-year-old as “Fantasia for n****s,” referencing the “Free Yourself” singer’s 2000s music loaded with heartbreak and internal turmoil. Another said that his music gets listeners in their feelings from the very first beat, and the album has zero skips. In true Twitter fashion, the album led another person to fantasy book a dream collaboration between the St. Petersburg artist and the legendary band Nickelback, which many people seemed to agree with.

Despite Rod Wave being a “sad boy,” the people are pleased with his offering to a music landscape where sad boys arguably thrive more than ever before. Beautiful Mind clocks in at 24 songs with features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. It comes almost a year and a half after his 2021 album Soulfly.

Unfortunately, Rod Wave most recently made headlines for being arrested and charged with strangling his ex-girlfriend.

Beautiful Mind is out now via Alamo Records. Listen to it here.

