Roddy Ricch has come a long way since roaming the streets of Compton looking to get into trouble. In the video for “25 Million,” the latest single from his new album, Live Life Fast, he illustrates this literally, albeit with his tongue firmly in cheek. The video represents Roddy as a high-powered businessman at what looks to be a successful finance or legal firm. However, as he struts through the office in his three-piece suit, it becomes clear that he’s put his own irreverent twist on workplace culture, with strippers twerking on the copy machines and conference room tables.

Later in the video, he leaves the office and boards a yacht, where he gets his hair cut by a woman in a bikini before hosting a lavish boat party — one where he appears to be the only man in attendance. This is Roddy’s version of the good life, and it looks like he’s living it to the fullest.

Live Last Fast album, which includes appearances from 21 Savage, Alex Isley, Bibi Bourelly, Fivio Foreign, Future, Gunna, Jamie Foxx, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Takeoff, and Ty Dolla Sign, is out now via Atlantic Records. You can get it here and watch the “25 Million” video above.