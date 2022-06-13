The NYPD has never been the most popular organization with rappers and their fans but over the weekend, the New York Police Department incensed one rapper in particular ahead of his set at Hot 97 Summer Jam. Roddy Ricch, who released his second album Live Life Fast to close out 2021, was scheduled to perform at both Governors Ball on Saturday and Summer Jam on Sunday but was forced to miss out on the former when he was arrested over a loaded firearm that was found in his vehicle at a security checkpoint.

According to New York Daily News, Roddy’s charges were quickly dismissed along with those of one of the other two men who were also arrested with him. The third, Michael Figueroa of Brooklyn, New York, was arraigned on Sunday — according to the report, it appears his gun caused all the trouble.

Although Roddy avoided serious charges, he clearly didn’t enjoy his brush with the law or being forced to miss a performance. When he took the stage at Summer Jam, he made sure to let the crowd know how he felt, leading a “f*ck the NYPD” chant during his set. You can check out the video below.

