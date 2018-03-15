Getty Image

It’s been over a quarter-of-a-century since the last time Roger Daltrey released a solo album. This Summer, The Who frontman looks to rectify that yawning gap between projects with a brand new record under his own name. Titled As Long As I Have You, Daltrey’s latest is set to hit store shelves and streaming services on June 1st. To help give his fans a taste of what they can expect, today Daltrey has shared the album’s rollicking, soulful lead single and title track.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Though it’s billed as a solo album, Daltrey’s Who bandmate Pete Townshend actually contributed guitar parts to seven different tracks. “This is a return to the very beginning, to the time before Pete [Townshend] started writing our songs, to a time when we were a teenage band playing soul music to small crowds in church halls,” Daltrey explained in a statement. “For a long time, I’ve wanted to return to the simplicity of these songs, to show people my voice, a voice they won’t have heard before. It felt like the right time. It’s where I am, looking back to that time, looking across all those years but also being here, now, in the soulful moment.”

Check out the full tracklist for As Long As I Have You below.

1. “As Long as I Have You”

2. “How Far”

3. “Where Is a Man to Go?”

4. “Get on Out of the Rain”

5. “I’ve Got Your Love”

6. “Into My Arms”

7. “You Haven’t Done Nothing”

8. “Out of Sight, Out of Mind”

9. “Certified Rose”

10. “The Love You Save”

11. “Always Heading Home”