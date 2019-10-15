This past weekend, the Rolling Loud New York festival took place, and there was one newsworthy issue: The NYPD apparently made the festival remove some performers from the lineup due to safety concerns. Rolling Loud was also set to host its first Hong Kong edition of the fest this upcoming weekend, but now a different set of security concerns has forced organizers to cancel the event altogether.

Rolling Loud’s announcement doesn’t go into specifics about the reasoning behind the cancellations, but hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting in Hong Kong since late March. Rolling Loud Hong Kong posted an announcement on their Facebook page, which begins:

“We are saddened to announce that Rolling Loud Hong Kong, which was scheduled to occur on October 19th and 20th at Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural District, is being canceled. After consulting with security experts, it has been determined that it is not possible to organize the upcoming Rolling Loud Hong Kong edition as we had hoped without endangering the safety and well-being of our fans, artists, and staff. While we regret having to cancel the festival, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we look forward to bringing the Rolling Loud festival experience to Hong Kong in the future to celebrate the city’s rich culture and buzzing hip-hop music scene.”

The message goes on to explain how refunds will work for those who bought tickets.

The Rolling Loud Hong Kong lineup was set to include Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, and others.

ROLLING LOUD HONG KONG 2019 ON SALE 11 SEPTEMBER @ 14:00 HKThttps://t.co/wQ9eaYd9Kq pic.twitter.com/yzFYeTQkmX — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) September 11, 2019

