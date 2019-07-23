ROLLING LOUD NEW YORK 2019 ON SALE FRIDAY 7/26 @ 10AM EThttps://t.co/E246RhavwJ pic.twitter.com/byh1sE0542 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 22, 2019

Multi-city music festival Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its first-ever event in New York City. The festival, which takes place October 12 and 13 in Queens’ Citi Field, features a killer hip-hop lineup.

Headliners for the festival include hometown heroes Wu Tang Clan, fest staple Travis Scott, and Meek Mill. Those sets are sure to be incredible and very likely to happen, but Rolling Loud also took a few gambles with some of its headliners. ASAP Rocky, who was arrested earlier this month in Sweden and is still being detained there weeks later, is scheduled to headline night two. Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to festival lineups, but he’s a bit of a stranger to festival stages — the Philadelphia rapper has canceled more than a few festival sets over the years. Still, his new album Eternal Atake is supposedly coming out sometime soon, and Rolling Loud could be a great place to hear him debut some new music.

Other performers slated for the festival include Juice Wrld, Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion, and Rico Nasty. Tickets to Rolling Loud go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 AM.

Check out the full lineup for Rolling Loud New York above.